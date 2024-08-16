Gunmen have abducted a medical doctor in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The doctor, Innocent Nwoga, was abducted on Thursday along Egede- Ninth Mile- Nsukka Road.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) spokesperson, Enugu State Chapter, Ebuka Ugwoke, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ugwoke, also a medical doctor, said Mr Nwoga is the medical director of Ukehe General Hospital in Enugu State.

Ukehe is a community in the state’s Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

The NMA spokesperson said the medical doctor was abducted while on an official duty in the area.

He said the Chairperson of the NMA in the state, Chibuzo Ndiokwelu, has condemned the abduction of the doctor.

“The leadership of our dear association is currently engaging all the relevant agencies and our demand remains just one: Immediate and unconditional release (of the doctor) to reunite with his family, loved ones and his patients,” Mr Ugwoke said.

“We request that the government does the needful to see to it that he is released unharmed immediately.”

Police speak

When contacted on Friday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, asked for time to confirm the development.

“I’ll have to verify this,” he wrote in a WhatsApp message in response to enquiries from a PREMIUM TIMES reporter.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, was yet to revert as of the time of this report.

Abduction for ransom

Cases of abduction for ransom have been on the increase across the state and South-east in recent times.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill eight travellers in Taraba

The latest development occurred four days after gunmen abducted three persons in Nkpologwu Community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The three victims were yet to be freed as of the time of this report.

