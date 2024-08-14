The Enugu North Magistrate Court has remanded a man for allegedly vandalising a streetlight pole in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The defendant, Aliyu Saad, was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. on 8 August by police operatives, according to a statement by the state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested for allegedly uprooting and stealing the streetlight pole at New Artisan, Enugu.

Arraignment

Mr Ndukwe said the suspect, now a defendant, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday.

He did not give details of charges filed against the defendant.

The police spokesperson said the court remanded the defendant in the Correctional Custodial Centre Enugu, pending further hearing.

He did not also mention the adjourned date for the hearing.

Arrest

Mr Ndukwe said the suspect was earlier arrested by police operatives serving at New Haven Divisional Police Headquarters in response to a tip-off about the criminal act.

“This operational feat is coming on the heels of the marching orders issued to police operatives of the Command by the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, to clamp down on unrepentant criminals, including those hell-bent on vandalising public infrastructures in Enugu State,” he said.

The police spokesperson said Mr Uzuegbu has urged residents of the state to continue to be law-abiding and vigilant.

He said the commissioner also appealed to the residents to promptly report criminals and their activities in their neighbourhood to the police for action.

