Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has rebuffed Charles Orie, a former Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, over his ‘resignation’ claims.
The commission, an interventionist agency set up by a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, in 2007, is modelled after the Niger Delta Development Commission to manage the state’s 13 per cent oil derivation fund to drive infrastructural development in its oil-producing communities.
Resignation claims
Mr Orie, in a letter addressed to Governor Uzodinma, claimed he resigned his appointment for political reasons.
“After thorough contemplation and heartfelt prayer, I have decided to resign from my position to focus on preparing for my political aspirations in the 2027 elections.
“This decision is guided by personal and family considerations, and I assure you it stems from a place of profound respect and admiration for your leadership,” he said in the letter dated 12 August 2024.
“There has been no incident, disagreement or friction that prompted this decision.”
He did not, however, give details of his political aspirations.
Governor Uzodinma appointed the former managing director into the position on 5 October 2020
‘Your tenure simply expired without renewal,’ Uzodinma replies
But reacting on Tuesday, Mr Uzodinma faulted Mr Orie’s resignation claims.
In a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, the governor said Mr Orie’s resignation was invalid given that his tenure as the managing director had since expired.
“In that regard, he couldn’t have resigned from a non-existent position since tenure was not renewed,” he said.
Mr Uzodinma said although there was no rift between him and Mr Orie, the clarification became necessary to prevent residents of the state from being misled.
