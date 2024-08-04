The Police Command in Imo has said that gunmen on Saturday night shot and killed eight community leaders in Umucheke, Onuimo Local Government Area.

The police commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, confirmed the incident on Sunday when he led some heads of other security agencies to the scene of the attack.

Mr Danjuma blamed the attack on suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

He said the police, in collaboration with the Nigeria Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were currently combing the forests in and around the Okigwe axis in search of the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums that perpetrated yesterday’s attack are six in number.

“They came on three motorcycles; people of the community claimed they saw them but didn’t report to the police or other security agencies until they perpetrated the killings and fled.

“Imo residents need to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity to the police because that is the only way we can put an end to these senseless killings,” the state police boss said.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and the Umucheke Community over the unfortunate killing.

He assured them that security agencies were working in synergy to apprehend the miscreants responsible for the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law.

He further said that the command would station a detachment of security operatives in the village to beef up security in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that those killed included the President-General of the community, Hyginus Ohazurike, and seven other village heads.

They were reportedly attacked while holding a meeting at Ohazurike’s shop.

Sources told reporters on condition of anonymity that the reason for the attack could not be ascertained, saying that the community had been peaceful and never experienced such an incident before.

The incident occurred barely a week after gunmen attacked some parts of Owerri, the Imo capital, killing five policemen and three civilians.

(NAN)

