Residents of Nigeria’s South-east, on Thursday, shunned the nationwide protest against economic hardship and insecurity.

The protest, which began on Thursday, is billed to last until 10 August.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the protest failed to hold across Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states on Thursday.

Enugu

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who moved around Enugu Metropolis observed minimal human and vehicular movements on Thursday.

Many street shops, banks and petrol stations did not open for business.

Although the popular Ogbete Main Market, the biggest market in the state, was open, many shops remained shut.

Most residents remained indoors.

A food vendor in Enugu, Chinyere Edeh, told PREMIUM TIMES residents from the region were not interested in the protest because there were fears Nigerian security agencies could target them.

“If we protest now, you will see some persons being killed, but others in other parts of the country will not be treated like that,” Ms Edeh said in Igbo language.

“So, everyone is afraid.”

Imo

The situation appeared different in Imo. Ben Okolo, a resident of Owerri, the state capital, told this newspaper that everywhere was on lockdown in the capital city.

“No protest here. Everyone is inside,” Mr Okolo said.

The resident said the protest must have failed to hold in the state because of the shootings by gunmen suspected to be enforcing a controversial sit-at-home order in the area.

“Since Monday, there have been shootings everywhere in Imo,” he said.

Another resident, Chijioke Nwakamma, said there was no sign of protest in the Okigwe Area of the state.

“The truth of the matter is that the people are scared because, if you notice, for the past three days, gunmen have been burning vehicles here,” Mr Nwakamma said.

Anambra

Arinze Ajaezu, a resident of Onitsha in Anambra State, said people remained indoors in the state.

Mr Ajaezu, a shop owner at Onitsha Main Market, said he had to return home because he did not see anyone in the market.

“There was no protest. But everywhere was deserted,” he said.

Another resident, Dennis Emmanuel, said banks and other businesses did not open.

“Everywhere has been scanty since morning. But some people are beginning to open their shops now,” Mr Emmanuel, who resides in the Nkpor Area of the state, said at about 3 p.m.

Ebonyi

Like in other states in South-east, residents of Ebonyi State shunned the nationwide protest.

A resident of Abakaliki, Ifeanyi Nwigwe, said although there was no protest, businesses were shut down in the state.

“I am in the market now,” Mr Nwigwe, a shop owner at Abakaliki International Market, said.

Abia

In Abia State, the situation was the same.

One of the residents, Victor Akuma, said the protest did not take place in the Aba Area of the state.

“Everywhere is calm. No protest,” Mr Akuma stated.

Emmanuel Nwazue, a journalist based in Umuahia, the state capital, told PREMIUM TIMES that shops and banks did not open for business in the area.

“But there was nothing like protest,” Mr Nwazue stated.

