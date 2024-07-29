The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Monday appointed Alphonsus Nwafor, as its acting chairperson following the suspension of its former chairperson, Ugochukwu Agballah.

It also ratified the appointments of Sunday Onah as acting state deputy chairperson, David Nwobodo as the acting organising secretary and Callistus Ngwu as the acting state treasurer.

The acting chairperson before his appointment was the zonal vice chairperson of the APC in Enugu West Senatorial District.

He is a renowned entrepreneur.

Recall that the APC had on Saturday, suspended its chairperson, Mr Agballah and other executive members over alleged abuse of offices.

The other executive members suspended were the deputy chairperson, Augustine Alumonah; the treasurer, Jude Aniogbo; and the organising secretary, Emeka Eze.

Briefing reporters on Monday in Enugu, the APC Publicity Secretary in Enugu State, Michael Ezeanyanwu, said the appointed persons would be in acting capacity pending when the party got substantive officers.

According to Mr Ezeanyanwu, the party cannot afford to have a leadership vacuum in its fold, hence the need to fill the vacancy created by the suspension.

The publicity secretary dismissed the allegation that the committee did not follow due process in suspending the affected officers, stressing that the party followed the process outlined in its constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 15 out of the 17 local government APC chairpersons attended the meeting.

In his remarks, Uche Egbonwaonu, the APC chairperson in Nkanu East Local Government Area, accused the suspended chairperson of being autocratic and that he ran the party as his personal business.

Mr Egbonwaonu said the party would have crumbled in the state but for the intervention of the committee, adding that the committee was determined to restore the lost glory of the APC in Enugu State.

In his acceptance speech, the acting chairperson, Mr Nwafor, thanked the members of the party for finding him worthy to serve in the position.

Mr Nwafor promised to unite the party by ensuring that the APC key leaders, suspended or expelled by Mr Agballah and his group, are reunited.

According to him, this would increase the chances of the party to perform credibly in the next general elections.

