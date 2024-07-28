Here are the highlights of the top stories that made headlines in the South-east within the past week:
Again, gunmen kill a police inspector three others in the South-east
The week began on a sad note on Sunday when gunmen killed a police inspector and three civilians in Abia State.
The deceased inspector and other police operatives were conducting a routine patrol when the hoodlums opened fire on them.
Like other states in the South-east, security appears to have worsened in Abia State with increased attacks in the state in recent times.
Ohanaeze on ‘injustice’ against Igbos
The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Monday, stirred controversy when it claimed Nigeria will never experience peace and development because of “growing injustice” against Igbos.
Igbo, an ethnic nationality, is dominant in Nigeria’s South-east.
That was not the first time Igbos would accuse the Nigerian government of injustice against them, considering that they have been making the accusations since the last civil war between 1967 and 1970.
Labour Party’s ultimatum to Nigerian senate to declare lawmaker’s seat vacant
The Labour Party in Imo State, on Wednesday, is making moves to unseat Imo East senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa after the party gave the Nigerian Senate three days ultimatum to declare his seat vacant.
The LP is angry that the senator who won the election under the party’s platform defected to the ruling APC.
Shocking deaths of Iwuanyanwu, Ifeanyi Ubah
The South-east, indeed the entire Nigeria, was in a sorrowful mood on Thursday following the news of the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died in an Abuja hospital.
Mr Iwuanyanwu, 82, hailed from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.
About two days after came the shocking news of Ifeanyi Ubah’s death.
Mr Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South, died on Saturday at a London hospital after he slumped and went into a coma.
Mr Ubah, 52, hailed from Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Many are mourning the passing of these two prominent Nigerians.
