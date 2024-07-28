A former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dumped the party.
Mr Okonkwo, who joined the party in 2022, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday.
The former spokesperson said he decided to leave the LP because the party failed to inspire the brand of leadership that can solve Nigeria’s challenges.
He also said he was disappointed that the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not do enough to build the party and solve the party’s leadership crisis.
“However, the consequence is that I no longer have the confidence that Peter Obi has what it takes to build a party that can win these kakistocrats and kleptocrats, and above all, he has proved that even if the people vote for him, he doesn’t have what it takes to secure the mandate,” he said.
Details later …
