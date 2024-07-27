A Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.

Mr Ubah, who represented Anambra South District, died in London on Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The senator, 52, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recently defected to the APC from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and then declared interest in contesting the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

A top official of the APC in Anambra State, who asked not to be named, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

The official, who hails from the same community as Mr Ubah, said the senator slumped in London on Friday and went into a coma.

“This morning, they confirmed to us that he has died,” he said.

The APC chieftain said the deceased had not been healthy, saying his health deteriorated because he had been busy with preparation for his governorship campaign.

“He has not been taking his health seriously because of his consultations for his interest in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State,” he stated.

“We are waiting for an official announcement from his family.”

The Nigerian Senate has also confirmed the death of the Senator through a statement by its spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, on Saturday.

Mr Ubah’s death occurred barely 48 hours after President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, was confirmed dead on Thursday.

Ifeanyi Ubah at a glance

Mr Ubah hailed from Otolo, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He is a member of the APC.

The senator won re-election in 2023 under YPP before he defected to the APC.

In late January this year, he announced his interest in contesting the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

In September 2022, gunmen attacked Mr Ubah in Enugwu-Ukwu on his way to Nnewi in Anambra State.

Although the senator survived the attack, at least five persons, including two police operatives, were killed.

