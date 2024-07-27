A Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.
Mr Ubah, who represented Anambra South District, died in London on Friday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.
The senator, 52, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He recently defected to the APC from YPP and then declared interest to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.
|
A top official of the APC in Anambra State, who asked not to be named, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.
The official, who hails from the same community as Mr Ubah, said the senator slumped in London on Friday.
He said the Senator later went into a coma.
“This morning they confirmed to us that he has died,” he said.
The APC chieftain said the deceased had not been healthy, saying his health deteriorated because he had been busy with preparation for his governorship campaign.
“He has not been taking his health seriously because of his consultations for his interest in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State,” he stated.
“We are waiting for an official announcement from his family.”
…Details later
