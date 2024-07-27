A Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.

Mr Ubah, who represented Anambra South District, died in London on Friday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The senator, 52, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recently defected to the APC from YPP and then declared interest to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

A top official of the APC in Anambra State, who asked not to be named, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

The official, who hails from the same community as Mr Ubah, said the senator slumped in London on Friday.

He said the Senator later went into a coma.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“This morning they confirmed to us that he has died,” he said.

The APC chieftain said the deceased had not been healthy, saying his health deteriorated because he had been busy with preparation for his governorship campaign.

“He has not been taking his health seriously because of his consultations for his interest in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State,” he stated.

“We are waiting for an official announcement from his family.”

…Details later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

