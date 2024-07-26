The Labour Party (LP) in Imo State has asked the Nigerian Senate to declare a lawmaker’s seat vacant for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator, Onyewuchi Ezenwa, who represents Imo East District, defected to the APC on Tuesday, citing the alleged existence of factions in the LP at the national and state levels.

Mr Ezenwa was elected senator on the platform of the LP in the 2023 general election.

‘Declare his seat vacant’

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the LP spokesperson in Imo State, Bright Ofurum, described the lawmaker’s defection as a “political suicide”.

Mr Ofurum said having won his senatorial election on the platform of the LP, Mr Ezenwa was still carrying the mandate of the party in the Senate.

“…Suffice to point out crystal clear that the Imo East electorate passionately voted for our Party and not him as a person, he cannot carry our mandate to APC.

“In light of the current development and in line with the letters and spirit of the 1999 Constitution as amended, we request Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi to do the needful and resign immediately from the Senate following his shameful defection (to the APC),” he said.

The LP spokesperson asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to declare Mr Ezenwa’s seat vacant in line with Section 68(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

“Our party hereby gives the Senate president three days to declare Senator Onyewuchi’s seat vacant otherwise, we shall approach the court to reclaim the mandate freely given to our party by the Imo East electorate who placed their love and support in us,” he said.

‘Biting the finger that fed you.’

Mr Ofurum claimed Mr Ezenwa was politically “drowned and dead” after losing in the PDP primary election before LP had pity on him and gave him the party’s ticket.

The spokesperson said the lawmaker’s defection amounted to “biting fingers that fed him when he was very, very hungry.”

He added that the senator’s defection happened “after months of hide and seek romance with APC.”

Mr Ofurum claimed that Mr Ezenwa had not attended any Labour Party meetings or functions since he was sworn into the Senate.

“…He has not added any value to our party, thus, our party will not miss him at all,” he said.

