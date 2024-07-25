Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the president-general of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, is dead.

Mr Iwuanyanwu died at the age of 82.

His son, Jide Iwuanyanwu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

“The Iwuanyanwu Family of Umuohii Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr. Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka who died on Thursday, 25 July, 2024, after a brief illness,” Jide said in the statement.

He said details about late Iwuanyanwu’s burial arrangements will be announced soon.

When contacted on Thursday evening, the spokesperson of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, told PREMIUM TIMES that the group had not received communication.

“We are still waiting for an official announcement. I am not the right person to confirm it,” Mr Ogbonnia said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Iwuanyanwu has become the second president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to die in office after his predecessor, George Obiozor.

Iwuanyanwu At Glance

Mr Iwuanyanwu was born on 4 September 1942.

Before becoming the new president-general, he was the chairman of the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

At different times, he had unsuccessfully sought to be Nigeria’s president.

A graduate of engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr Iwuanyanwu was the founder of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, now Heartland Football Club, which has won several local and international championships.

The octogenarian was the publisher of the Daily Champion newspaper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

