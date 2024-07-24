President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received former Senate President, Pius Anyim, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to State House correspondents after his presentation to Mr Tinubu by Governor Hope Uzodinma, chairperson of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Mr Anyim said he defected because the country was facing challenges which required collaboration.

“The country is passing through turbulent times, and it is the duty of all patriots to ensure a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Mr Anyim defected from PDP to APC in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during the grand finale of the APC Local Government Election Campaign on Saturday.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairperson; Governor Uzodinma; Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State; and David Umahi, minister of Works; Stanley Meghan, state chairperson of the APC, and other party chieftains were on hand to receive him.

Mr Umahi commended Mr Anyim for all the support he gave to the APC during the 2023 elections, adding that it was only right he formally joined the party.

Mr Umahi thanked President Tinubu for all the support given to him when he faced legal battles after joining the party.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said, “President Tinubu called me to come and see him, and when I came, he carried me in his car personally to meet a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who handled our case.”

Mr Anyim, who served as the 9th president of the Senate from 2000 to 2003, was Secretary to the Government of the Federation when Goodluck Jonathan was president.

He was elected senator on the platform of the PDP in 1999 for the Ebonyi South District and was elected president of the Senate in August 2000.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

