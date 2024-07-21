The Ebonyi Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s local council polls in the state.
Jossey Eze, chairperson of the commission, who announced this in Abakaliki, said the party won all the 13 chairmanship seats and 171 Ward councillors.
Mr Eze said three political parties, APC, APGA and LP, took part in the election.
He said the commission has ratified and adopted the chairmanship results for the local government areas as announced by the various councils’ returning officers and the councillorship results announced at the electoral wards.
The chairperson said the exercise was peaceful and commended the security agencies and all those involved in the conduct of the elections for their support and encouragement.
Mr Eze said, “I particularly thank the state government for not interfering in the conduct of the elections as this helped make it credible, free, and fair.
“The election has been won and lost, but the victory is for everybody who participated in the elections.
“The winners should carry everybody along, and everyone should contribute to delivering democratic dividends to people at the grassroots, which the local government areas represent.
“This is the summary of the results as released by the returning officers in all the wards and local government areas: Mr Ebere Nwogba for Abakaliki Local Government Area, Mr Timothy Agha win for Afikpo.
“Edda council, Mr Chima Ekumamkama, Mr Chinedu Bernard for Ebonyi LGA. Ezza, Moses Nome. Mr Sunday Nwankwor for Ikwo and Ivo has Mr Emmanuel Ajah, among others.”
