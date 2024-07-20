The Enugu State Government has revealed plans to address the climate change in Enugu State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, revealed this during a workshop for the draft of Enugu State Climate Action Plan and Climate Finance Framework on Thursday.

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the state has joined others in seeking urgent steps to mitigate the climate crisis by reducing carbon pollution.

The SSG explained that the decision was in response to the ongoing negative impact of climate change and its threats on human existence and the ecosystem.

He added that the move would help to gradually transition from a coal city to a pioneer in clean energy solutions and set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation in the face of greenhouse emissions.

Mr Onyia presented the state government’s climate policy, action plan and financial framework which he noted was intended to enable the planned transition to a greener economy.

He said part of the plan is reducing carbon footprint and other forms of pollution to its barest minimum by harnessing the power of wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The State Climate Policy will outline our vision for a climate-resilient and green economy, and our Climate Action Plan will serve as a framework guiding our actions today and in the years to come. It will be a shared objective based on our local context, but also looking ahead to the opportunities presented by the global transition,” he said.

The SSG said Enugu State has a rich history that is “deeply intertwined with coal production and the energy sector” which many communities economically benefited from in the past.

He, however, said some pressing channels posed by climate change had made the transition to a greener economy imperative.

“This transition is more than an obligation; it is an opportunity—an opportunity to reinvent ourselves, to innovate, and to lead in the face of global change,” he said.

Mr Onyia stressed that the principles of the draft policy had its foundation on three key pillars of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation, adding that sustainability will be at the heart of the climate policy.

“We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening our ecosystems. This includes investing in renewable energy sources, promoting energy efficiency, clean transportation, climate-smart agriculture and adopting circular economy principles that minimise waste and maximise resource use.

“We must recognise that the transition to a sustainable future must leave no one behind. This is especially important in a state with a legacy tied to coal, which has both benefited and harmed several communities,” he said.

“We must support communities and workers in this sector through this transition by investing in training and reskilling programmes, ensuring that everyone has a role in the green economy.”

‘No longer a distant threat’

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Sam Ugwu, said the reality of climate change was no longer a distant threat but a pressing challenge that demands immediate and concerted action by everyone.

“In the face of these challenges, it is our responsibility to act decisively and collaboratively to mitigate these impacts and adapt to the changes that are already upon us,” Mr Ugwu, professor, said.

The commissioner said climate change policy and action plans were essential in reducing and ameliorating the situation.

He said the goal of the workshop was to craft specific, actionable, and measurable strategies that would guide their efforts in mitigating and adapting to climate change by focusing on key sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, water resources, and urban planning, among others.

Mr Ugwu commended the state governor, Peter Mbah, for showing “deep interest” in the climate crisis by devoting a huge part of the State Ministry of Environment to climate change.

READ ALSO: Police speak on abduction of many travellers in Enugu

On his part, the senior adviser to the governor, Chukwumerije Okereke, focused primarily on how to increase the generation of renewable energy to serve millions of people and also empower economic resources in the state.

Mr Okereke, a professor, who is also the President of the Society on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, said the draft policy would help build climate resilience to tackle flooding gully erosion and address other challenges.

“Climate change is an opportunity if approached well. It will create hundreds of thousands of green jobs for the youths of Enugu state,” he said.

The governor’s aide hinted that the state government was making an arrangement to set up a company that would produce a clean way of cooking to reduce the dangers of charcoal use in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

