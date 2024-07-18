An Enugu North Magistrate Court in Enugu State has sentenced a man to one month of community service for vandalising and stealing solar-powered street lights in the state.

The convict, Addau Alihu, 28, was earlier arrested by police operatives on Wednesday while vandalising the street lights in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement that two pieces of the already dismantled streetlights were recovered from him.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Alihu was arraigned on Wednesday and subsequently jailed.

The spokesperson did not give details of the charges for which the convict was jailed.

Remand

Mr Ndukwe said that, in a separate operation later on Wednesday, operatives sighted another man allegedly dismantling an electricity transformer inside the Transmission Company of Nigeria substation in the state.

The spokesperson said the suspect, 34-year-old Augustine Bajo, attempted to escape, but was immediately arrested by police operatives who were on routine patrol around the area.

“The vandalised parts of the transformer were recovered from the suspect, who confessed to the crime and admitted to committing similar acts of vandalism,” Mr Ndukwe said.

“The suspect was arraigned in the Enugu North Magistrate Court for stealing today, 18 July 2024, and remanded in the Correctional Custodial Centre,” he added.

The police did not mention the specific charges for which the defendant was remanded.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reiterated the commitment of the police command to sustain the ongoing onslaught against vandals and other criminals in the state, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu urged residents of the state to continue to support the police with “credible and actionable information” for crime fighting.

