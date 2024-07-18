Two commissioners have resigned from the Abia State Government.

The commissioners — Chima Oriaku (Science and Technology) and Monica Ironkwe, a professor, (Agriculture) – submitted their resignation letters on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The commissioners did not give any reason for their resignation.

The commissioner resigned barely 24 hours after the state governor, Alex Otti, reportedly threatened to sack any government official involved in “unwholesome practices” in the state.

Sack or resignation?

There was a speculation that Governor Otti sacked the commissioners and later asked them to resign honourably in order not to embarrass them.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the speculation.

However, Ukoha Njoku, the spokesperson to the governor, refuted the speculation, insisting the commissioners resigned from their positions, and were not sacked.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Njoku said the commissioners have “tendered their resignation letters” to the governor.

“The executive governor thanked them for their service and sacrifice to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,” he stated.

Exit of government officials

This is not the first time officials will be exiting the Abia State Government under Mr Otti’s administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Otti, earlier in June, suspended the Commissioner for Health in the state, Ngozi Okoronkwo, for ‘gross misconduct.’

Mrs Okoronkwo was yet to be recalled as of the time of filing this report.

The governor, in late June, also sacked his former spokesperson, Kazie Uko, although he later suggested that Mr Uko was only reassigned to another undisclosed role.

Days after, he sacked almost all the permanent secretaries and the head of service in the Abia State Civil Service.

