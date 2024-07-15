Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has sacked the Chairperson of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Gabriel Ajah.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Aka Aka, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

The commissioner, who did not disclose the reason for the sack, said there was a “minor” reshuffle in the board.

According to him, Hyginus Bankho, a board member, takes over as the new chairperson.

Amaka Ngene, another board member, has been moved to the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board as the chairperson, Mr Aka said.

(NAN)

