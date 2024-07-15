Fire at a Palm Kernel Factory at Onuebonyi in Ebonyi State on Sunday destroyed equipment, raw materials and other property worth billions of naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter who visited the factory reported that all the property in the factory had been razed.

Emmanuel Alinchi, the factory owner and director of Perfect Growth Agro Industry Limited, said he had been in the palm kernel processing business since 2017.

Mr Alinchi explained that equipment and property worth N1 billion were lost to the inferno.

He said specifically that the factory’s raw materials, oil extracting machine, weighing scale and processing equipment were razed.

He added that feeds produced for customers, structures, fans and vehicles were also razed.

The factory owner attributed the fire incident to an electric power surge.

He stated that a section of the factory produced animal feeds for chickens, turkeys, and pigs and extracted vegetable oil from kernels.

“We also produce detergent, tablet and liquid soaps,”

How the fire started

Mr Alinchi narrated how the fire started.

“This incident happened early this (Sunday) morning and I was up because we do work at night, and the next thing I heard was a spark, and everywhere was on fire.

“I have over 50 direct and 150 indirect workers, but few were on the ground that helped with neighbours to salvage the situation before the firefighters arrived,” he said.

He commended the firefighters for their prompt response.

He called on the federal and state governments to assist him with land and financial support to return to business.

He promised to continue to engage young people and to assist the government create jobs.

Mr Alinchi’s business partner, Kennedy Chinaka, described the incident as “economic loss.”

Mr Chinaka also called on governments and individuals to help Mr Alinchi return to business.

The Chief Fire Officer of Ebonyi Fire Service, Ralph Ibiam, said his men arrived at the scene at 12 a.m. and were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.

He advised entrepreneurs to cite factories in an open and compatible environment.

(NAN)

