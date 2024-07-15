The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Anambra State Chapter, on Monday, commenced an indefinite strike over the refusal by the state government to pay the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the High Courts at Ekwueme Square, Chief Magistrate’s Courts and Customary Courts in Amawbia, Awka, reports that there were no court proceedings.

No magistrates, judges and judiciary staff were around the court premises, except security personnel on duty.

Lawyers and litigants were turned back as the entrance gates were locked.

Speaking to NAN, Henry Ezeoke, the State Chairperson of JUSUN, said the indefinite strike was to protest non-adherence to an agreement between the union and the Anambra State Government in 2011 and 2015.

“The action was a result of the state government’s refusal to pay CONJUS as agreed upon in 2011 and 2015, respectively.

“We have explored all possible avenues but the state government has refused to comply with the agreement on implementation of CONJUS.

“The union earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, but it was ignored. We believe that downing tools is the only language the government will understand.

“Therefore, the strike will last indefinitely until the government meets the conditions and further directives are pending from the union,” Mr Ezeoke said.

(NAN)

