Gunmen have abducted at least three yet-to-be-identified people in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.
The victims were abducted in separate attacks across the state on Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.
The first attack occurred at about 2 p.m. along Ifite-Amansea-Awka Road in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.
A video clip recorded during the attack has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.
In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some armed men, operating in a Sienna vehicle and a white saloon car, double-crossed an SUV vehicle and, forced two unidentified male occupants into the Sienna and drove off.
In a separate attack in the evening of the same day, some armed hoodlums attacked and abducted another unidentified resident along Agulu-Oraukwu Road in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.
It is unclear, for now, if the gunmen were the same who carried out the previous attack.
Police speak
The police in Anambra State have confirmed the attack at Ifite-Amansea-Awka Road in the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Sunday, said the police response team had recovered the victims’ abandoned vehicle.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said a joint security operation had been launched to forestall further kidnap attacks in the area.
The police spokesperson was silent on the kidnap attack along Agulu-Oraukwu Road in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.
He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, has assured that efforts were ongoing to track down the abductors and rescue the victims of the first attack.
Mr Itam, he said, has urged the tactical teams of the police deployed to complement the joint security team to redouble their efforts to stop the hoodlums from carrying out further attacks.
The police commissioner vowed that the police in the state would not relent in hunting down the assailants.
