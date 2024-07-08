Gunmen have killed three vigilante operatives in Umuaka, a community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Residents told this newspaper that the vigilante operatives were conducting a patrol in a bus in the community when the gunmen ambushed them at a market.

“The gunmen laid ambush and suddenly started shooting at the vigilant members who were patrolling our community,” one of the residents, who asked not to be named, said.

The resident added that during the encounter, a stray bullet hit a passerby who died on the spot.

Police speak on the incident

The police in Imo State have confirmed the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Monday morning, said the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Aboki Danjuma, has condemned the killing of the vigilante operatives and the passersby.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Danjuma had deployed the police tactical squad in the state to track down the killers.

The spokesperson said police operatives will carry out the operation in collaboration with other security agencies.

He said the police commissioner has also condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials, and facilities.

The latest attack occurred less than two weeks after gunmen killed six people in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Okigwe killing happened on 26 June.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

