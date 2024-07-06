A media group, Ikenga Media and Cultural Awareness Initiative, on Friday, held a mentoring workshop for over 80 communication students on journalism practice.

Ikenga Media and Cultural Awareness Initiative is the publisher of South-east-focused online newspaper, Ikengaonline.

The mentored students were from the Mass Communication Department of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in Enugu State.

The event, which was supported by MacArthur Foundation through the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism, was held at the main hall of the department at Agbani Main Campus of the university.

One of the resource persons at the programme and a journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, Chinagorom Ugwu, shared his journalism experience with the students.

Mr Ugwu also spoke on ‘Ethical Issues in News Reporting.’

Another resource person and the Executive Director of the Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue Foundation, Chiamaka Okafor, took the students on the topic: ‘Journalism at a Glance.’

Why the mentorship workshop

Speaking at the event themed “Building a Satisfying Career in Journalism,’ the Editor-in-Chief of Ikengaonline, Uche Ugboajah, said the programme was considered necessary due to the declining interest in journalism by the younger generation, particularly communication students.

“This workshop has become very necessary because, from recent research, it has been observed that many of you studying mass communication today are reluctant to pursue a career in mainstream journalism.

“Instead the greater number seem to opt for advertising and public relations, which they consider more rewarding,” he said.

Mr Ugboajah regretted that most communication students no longer perceive journalism practice as rewarding.

The editor said the Ikengaonline newspaper has been trying to raise quality journalists to promote responsible and development journalism in the South-east.

“This became necessary following the apparent lack of adequate reportage, misinformation and outright disinformation on issues concerning the South-east region.

“In essence, Ikengaonline, which is intentionally focused on the South-east, is a bold attempt to give the people of the region a voice in the media which had been brazenly lacking in the past,” he said.

“We have trained not less than 55 journalists in Abia, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu States,” he added.

On his part, the Head, Mass Communication Department, ESUT, Chidi Ezinwa, corroborated Mr Ugboajah’s claim that there was a lack of interest in journalism by students and graduates of mass communication.

“It is clear to all of us even here in ESUT that students of mass communication are no longer interested in practising journalism,” Mr Ezinwa said.

The lecturer stressed that journalism remains the mother of mass communication, arguing that without journalism there would not be mass communication studies.

“So, it makes sense that this workshop is taking place here which is a breeding ground for journalists,” he said.

Students speak

Some of the students who took part in the programme commended the organisers of the programme.

One of the students, Ruth Ani, described the workshop as “rewarding and inspiring.”

Ms Ani said the workshop had changed her mindset on the practice of journalism.

“I feel inspired by what I heard today. Most of us focus on our marks rather than preparing to go into journalism,” she said.

“I learnt that we should not wait until we have graduated before practising journalism.”

Another student, Timothy Nwobodo, described the workshop as a “rewarding experience.”

Mr Nwobodo expressed confidence that the workshop will bring the needed changes among students.

“This programme has opened my eyes to opportunities in journalism,” he said.

