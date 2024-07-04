Two men have been remanded for allegedly stealing a tricycle in Enugu State.
The defendants, Friday Ogbu, 31 and Sunday Onovo, 34, were earlier arrested by police operatives in the state over the alleged crime.
The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the defendants allegedly stole the tricycle on the night of 22 June from where it was parked in the Achara Layout Area of the state.
He said the tricycle was later recovered from the defendants before they were arrested by the operatives serving at the Police Area Command, Enugu State.
The police spokesperson did not mention when the defendants were arrested.
He said the police operatives subsequently traced the owner of the tricycle and handed it over to him.
Arraignment
Mr Ndukwe said after arrest, the suspects were consequently arraigned at the Enugu South Magistrate Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.
The police spokesperson said the court remanded the suspects at the State Correctional Custodial Centre.
The statement did not indicate when the suspects were arraigned and when the court hearing was held.
