A Catholic priest in Nsukka Diocese, Enugu State, Paul Obayi, who threatened to quit the church over alleged oppression, has backtracked.
Mr Obayi, popularly known as Father Okunerere, is the spiritual director of Okunerere Adoration Ministry in Nsukka.
Threat to quit church
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the priest, on 8 October 2023, threatened to quit the church over alleged oppression by the Bishop of the diocese, Godfrey Onah.
Mr Obayi, an associate professor, accused the bishop and church authorities of repeatedly oppressing him in the diocese, alongside some fellow Catholic priests.
The cleric claimed the bishop denied him ownership of many properties which he personally acquired for his ministry.
His outburst and allegations against the bishop and the church authorities caused intense debate in the diocese and beyond.
Enugu, a predominantly Christian state, has a high Catholic population.
Another revelation
Speaking in a video clip uploaded on his ministry’s official Facebook page on Thursday, Mr Obayi said that he and Mr Onah have now reconciled.
“The war is all over. And whatever it is – the misunderstanding or whatsoever – is (now) a bygone issue,” Mr Obayi said.
The cleric expressed gratitude to those who interceded during his quarrel with the bishop.
“I wish to as well announce to all persons that the case is all over and we have reconciled,” he stated, adding that he ate together with the bishop to strengthen their ties.
The Catholic priest hinted that the reconciliation occurred during the last Easter celebration on 31 March.
