Many people were feared trapped when a two-storey building collapsed on Thursday in Amawbia, Awka South, Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.

This is happening less than a month after a five-storey building collapsed in Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state, in mid-June.

How the latest collapse happened

In the latest incident, residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the two-storey building, which was under construction, collapsed at about noon on Thursday.

A witness, Pat Okoye, said the building, located inside Eke Amawbia Market, collapsed while some shop owners were still doing their business.

“The building had been giving signals but everyone ignored it. Now, see what it has resulted to.

“Many traders are trapped there as I speak to you,” Mr Okoye said as of 3 p.m.

Some residents believe that the building began to cave in because of the use of substandard materials.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

A video clip circulating on social media showed some residents digging out the rubbles to rescue the trapped victims.

Both police operatives and emergency management agency officials were also seen at the scene of the incident.

Police speak

The police in Anambra State have confirmed the development.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives were drafted to the scene of the incident.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the operatives were drafted to the area after a distress call was received at about 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

“The police operatives have rescued two victims and taken them to the hospital for medical care,” he said.

The spokesperson said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, and the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, led the operatives to the area for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

He said the area had been cordoned off while rescue operations were still ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

