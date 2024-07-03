The Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions has narrated how some soldiers killed two local security guards on a mission to foil a robbery attack at 9th Mile, Udi Local Government area of Enugu State.

The security guards, Chukwuemeka Okeh and Nechinyere Mbah, were members of the Eke Neighbourhood Guards.

They were killed by soldiers on 29 June 2023 after the robbery gang attacked the area.

Chairman of the committee, Imasuen Bernards, said while presenting its report on the incident during plenary on Tuesday that the soldiers unjustly killed the local guards.

The senator, who represents Edo South Senatorial District, noted that, apart from the killing of Messrs Okeh and Mbah, the military personnel also injured three other members of the neighbourhood guard.

“One faithful day, precisely on Thursday, 29th June 2023, some members of the Eke Neighborhood watch, while attending an event at 9th Mile, Udi Local Government, Enugu state, received a distress call around 6 p.m. in the evening, that some hoodlums has blocked the road leading to Eke Community from the Nigerian Breweries Pic. (AMA Breweries)

“Prompted by the intelligence reports they received about the robbery attack along Eke road, the Neighborhood watch embarked on a rescue mission to salvage the situation.

“On receiving the distress call, the CSO of the Neighborhood Watch, his deputy and some members of the vigilante group who were all at 9th Mile for the event notified the DPO 9th Mile Police Station of their intention to proceed to the crime scene to rescue the victims and based on his assurance that the police are also coming, they immediately proceeded to the scene of the incident.

“On their way to the crime scene, they met a traffic gridlock around the AMA Breweries (Nigerian Breweries plc.), which made it impossible for them to arrive at the crime scene with their Patrol vehicle, hence, they had no option but to proceed to the scene on foot.

“On getting to the scene of the robbery, they met three soldiers who ordered them to stop, and they obliged.

“After they stopped, the guards, who were fully kitted with their uniforms and identification cards but without their patrol vehicle, informed the soldiers that they were members of the Eke Neighborhood Vigilante Group; this made the soldiers ask them to proceed.

“On getting closer to the soldiers, the soldiers opened fire on them at close range, killing two people, namely Mr. Chukwuemeka Okeh and Mrs. Nechinyere Mbah. While the Assistant CSO, Mr Emeka Anigbo, Mr Obinna Offor and Mr Okolo Chinedu sustained various degrees of Gunshot Injuries,” he narrated.

Committee Recommendations

The committee recommended that the Nigerian Army pay a condolence visit to the community to condole with families of the slain guards and pay some compensation.

It also recommended that the Nigerian Army orientate the civilians on the mode of operation of the military.

The committee also suggested collaboration of the Nigerian Army, the police and other paramilitary agencies to secure the nation.

