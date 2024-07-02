The South-east Governors Forum has resolved to meet President Bola Tinubu to seek the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been in detention since he was rearrested in June 2021 and brought back to Nigeria from Kenya under controversial circumstances.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the governors of Imo (Hope Uzodinma), Ebonyi (Francis Nwifuru), Abia (Alex Otti) and Anambra (Charles Soludo) and their Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, held a closed door meeting in Enugu on Tuesday.
In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the forum said they resolved to seek the release of the IPOB leader.
The Chairperson of the forum and Governor of Imo State, Mr Uzodinma, who read out the communiqué to reporters, said the forum also resolved to tackle insecurity in the South-east.
Details later…
