Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has vowed to stop attacks on security operatives in the state.

The governor was reacting to the recent killing of two police operatives in the state.

Mr Otti spoke on Saturday when he visited the families of the slain operatives as well as the families of two injured officers, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Ukoha Njoku.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen, on Friday, killed the operatives who were conducting a routine stop and search operation at Opobo Junction in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

“This is a time to reassure the security agencies that the state is behind them. And, then also reassure Abia citizens that the state is equal to the task and we are not going to let this go away without identifying and bringing to book all those who are directly or remotely involved,” he said.

The governor described the attack as “unfortunate,” saying he was disappointed that the incident happened despite “everything” his administration did, including the arrest of suspects behind the killing of five soldiers in a separate attack in the state.

“For this (latest attack) to happen so quickly, we have also met and we have decided to change strategy,” he said.

Scholarship for children of slain operatives

Mr Otti announced the award of scholarships to all the children of the two slain officers up to university level.

The governor also promised that the state government would be supporting the families for their upkeep.

He urged residents of the state not to panic but to go about their normal businesses, assuring them that the state would do everything to protect them.

“The people know that this government will not rest on its oars. We are equal to the task and this is a wake-up call.

“Security agencies have also intensified all their efforts to ensure that this does not happen again,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in the state were yet to speak on the attack and killing of the operatives.

