The immediate past governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been inducted into the College of Fellows of the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (NSBMB).

Established in 1971, the NSBMB is a professional association that manages the advancement of collective exploration in natural chemistry and atomic science in Africa.

Mr Ikpeazu was inducted into the society on Wednesday at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, according to a statement from his media team which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening.

The statement said the induction was in recognition of the former governor’s contribution to the body of knowledge in the area of biochemistry and molecular biology in Nigeria.

Mr Ikpeazu, who served as governor of Abia State between 2015 and 2023, studied clinical biochemistry at the University of Maiduguri from where he graduated in 1984.

The former governor later obtained his master’s degree in biochemical toxicology from the same university in 1990, before bagging a doctorate degree in biochemical pharmacology from the University of Calabar, four years later.

Before joining politics, Mr Ikpeazu served as a lecturer in many Nigerian universities.

The former governor has indicated interest to attain professorship in his field where he has over 80 scientific articles published in different local and international journals.

A fellow of the Nigeria Environmental Society, the former governor is a co-author of the book, The Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution.

