Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned the killing of soldiers by gunmen in Abia State, Nigeria’s south-east.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how masked gunmen, on 30 May, attacked and killed five soldiers in Obikabia Junction in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The gunmen, who also burnt the soldiers’ patrol truck, were said to be enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB across the South-east to mark their Biafra Day, which is celebrated annually in the region.

IPOB is a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria.

‘They’re our brothers’

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja, Mr Kanu said the killing was at variance with the principles of IPOB.

A video clip, which showed the IPOB leader making the comments, was uploaded on Channels TV’s Facebook page.

Mr Kanu, who was at the court in continuation of his trial on alleged terrorism, said some of the slain soldiers were “our brothers” given that they hailed from the South-east.

“I condemn every manner of killing in its entirety because IPOB was founded on a non-violent principle, and we maintain that (position) until this very day.

“And some of these soldiers, we were told, are also our people and their families are in mourning right now,” he said.

‘No violence in South-east’

Mr Kanu, for the umpteenth time, condemned the growing violence and killings in the South-east.

“I condemn all the killings. I don’t want anybody to die.

“We are fighting for freedom. So, how can we want violence at the same time? It’s not possible. We want people to be free. That’s what we’re fighting for,” he stated.

The IPOB leader argued that Africa had suffered a lot of atrocities from foreign countries, including slavery in Arabia, Europe and America.

He stressed that it was time Africa fixed her problems rather than creating the problems for themselves.

“So, I think we should focus our time and devote it to making sure that this continent stands up to what God promised it is going to be. And that’s why we are doing what we are doing,” Mr Kanu said.

