The Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia has given more revelation on the kidnap of its priest in Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen kidnapped a Catholic priest, Christian Ike, on Sunday at a junction in Ndiokpaleke, Ajali Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The priest and two other people were returning from a church service in the community.

But the hoodlums double-crossed their vehicle and abducted the cleric.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, had confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the cleric was abducted while two others inside the vehicle escaped the attack.

The police spokesperson said the police had activated their intelligence and operational assets to track down the hoodlums.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

More revelation

The Chancellor of the diocese, Lawrence Nwankwo, in a statement on Sunday, said the Catholic priest was kidnapped alongside a member of the church.

Mr Nwankwo, also a Catholic priest, identified the second victim as Ogbonnia Aneke.

The chancellor asked all Catholic faithful to pray for the safe release of the victims.

Not the first time

This is not the first a Catholic priest would be kidnapped in Anambra State.

The latest attack occurred precisely a month after Basil Chukwuemeka, another Catholic priest, was kidnapped at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. He was released eight days later.

It is unclear if a ransom was paid for his release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

