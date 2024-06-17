The Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia has given more revelation on the kidnap of its priest in Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen kidnapped a Catholic priest, Christian Ike, on Sunday at a junction in Ndiokpaleke, Ajali Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.
The priest and two other people were returning from a church service in the community.
But the hoodlums double-crossed their vehicle and abducted the cleric.
|
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, had confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the cleric was abducted while two others inside the vehicle escaped the attack.
The police spokesperson said the police had activated their intelligence and operational assets to track down the hoodlums.
More revelation
The Chancellor of the diocese, Lawrence Nwankwo, in a statement on Sunday, said the Catholic priest was kidnapped alongside a member of the church.
Mr Nwankwo, also a Catholic priest, identified the second victim as Ogbonnia Aneke.
The chancellor asked all Catholic faithful to pray for the safe release of the victims.
Not the first time
This is not the first a Catholic priest would be kidnapped in Anambra State.
The latest attack occurred precisely a month after Basil Chukwuemeka, another Catholic priest, was kidnapped at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. He was released eight days later.
It is unclear if a ransom was paid for his release.
