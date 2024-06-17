Gunmen have kidnapped another Catholic priest in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The victim, Christian Ike, was abducted on Sunday at a junction in Ndiokpaleke, Ajali Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

This is happening exactly a month after Basil Chukwuemeka, another Catholic priest, was kidnapped at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. He was released eight days later.

How it happened

In the latest attack, a resident, who identified himself simply as Ejiogor, told this newspaper that Mr Ike, the priest, and two other persons were returning from a church service at St. Michael Catholic Church when the hoodlums double-crossed their vehicles.

“When their vehicle was double crossed at Amagu Junction, two people (from the vehicle) escaped, and the gunmen kidnapped the priest,’’ Mr Ejiogor said.

“They were operating in three vehicles.”

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the incident happened at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums also took away some personal belongings of the priests and two others who escaped the attack.

“To this end, the (Anambra State Police) Command has activated its intelligence and operational assets for possible arrest of the assailants and rescue unhurt of the priest,” he said.

