The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Tuesday, sealed the offices of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in Enugu State.

This is happening days after EEDC announced that it would disconnect power supply to the Enugu State Government House and those of other state governments as well as institutions in the South-east over N180 billion debts which they allegedly owed the company.

The spokesperson for the EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ezeh said, on arrival at the EEDC headquarters in the state on Tuesday morning, he and other staff members of the company were surprised to observe that the ECDTA had sealed their headquarters.

“We were informed by the security men on duty that in the early hours of today (Tuesday) at about 1:53 a.m., a group of men came and locked up the gates, claiming that the state governor directed the action,” he said.

The spokesperson said, apart from the headquarters, their offices in Abakpa, Awkunanaw and Ogui areas were also sealed by the agency.

He said the development was “strange” given that there was no notice of any sort to the EEDC from the ECTDA.

According to him, “there has not been any clear information or communication from the ECDTA explaining their action.”

Disconnection notice

Mr Ezeh suspected that the sealing of EEDC’s offices might be connected to the notice issued by the company to commence disconnection of its indebted customers as from Tuesday.

“Enugu State Government happens to be one of the indebted customers with over N1 billion owed to EEDC. It is important to state that the majority of the state government’s facilities are metered. So, it is not a case of estimated billing,” he said.

“EEDC has about N180 billion as debt owed the company and has concluded plans to commence disconnection of indebted customers.”

ECDTA silent

When contacted on Tuesday, the chairperson of the ECTDA, Uche Anya, told PREMIUM TIMES that he would not immediately speak on the incident because of a meeting he was going to have with the state governor, Peter Mbah.

Pressed to confirm why the ECTDA sealed the offices of the electricity company, Mr Anyanwu said, “I will return your call.”

He was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

