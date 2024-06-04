From the killing of soldiers in Abia State to the controversial sit-at-home across the South-east, the past week was action-packed in the region.

Here are the highlights of the top stories that made headlines in the region within the past week:

Police officer punished for extortion in Imo

The police in Imo State, on Monday 27 May, announced that they have sanctioned an officer seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in Owerri, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement identified the officer as Isong Osudueh, an inspector attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Police Command in the State.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Osudueh was filmed extorting motorists along Owerri-Onitsha Express Road in the state.

The police spokesperson did not mention when the incident happened.

He said Mr Osudueh was recommended for a reduction in rank after the necessary orderly room proceedings against him “for exhibiting such a shameful and unprofessional act”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Okoye said apart from Mr Osudueh, the supervisory officer, whose name was not disclosed, has been issued an official query for lack of supervision.

This latest development highlights the growing incidence of police harassment and extortion of residents despite efforts by police authorities against it.

Reported Catholic priest’s wedding to lover

On 27 May, the Catholic Diocese of Abakakili in Ebonyi State responded to a report that its priest recently wedded his lover in the state.

The report, posted on social media, had suggested that a Catholic priest, Jude Obasi, allegedly got married to his lover on 25 May in Abakakili, the state capital.

The wedding, according to the report, took place at Saint Mary’s Catholic, Abakakili.

The priest reportedly hails from Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

But the diocese through its chancellor, Matthew Opoke, refuted the report in a statement.

Mr Opoke, a Catholic priest, said no priest goes by such a name within the diocese and that the person in the trending photograph “does not resemble the face of any priest” in the diocese.

The chancellor said there is no priest with such name either in the diocese or from Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

He further said the diocese does not have any place called Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Abakakili and no such event took place in the area within the period.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation by PREMIUM TIMES found that the report was false and a case of misinformation.

The photograph which accompanied the report first appeared on news blog in October 2023.

The photograph is that of a Kenyan Catholic priest, Edwin Gathang’i Waiguru, who got married to his long-term friend, Margaret Wanjira Githui.

The development is another reminder of the negative effects of social media on proliferation of fake news.

IPOB’s battle with security agencies, Enugu govt over sit-at-home

Tension enveloped South-east Nigeria on Thursday when security agencies vowed to thwart plans by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to enforce a controversial sit-at-home which it declared across the region.

IPOB earlier announced that there would be a sit-at-home on 30 May across the South-east to mark their Biafra Day which is celebrated annually in the region.

Emma Powerful, the IPOB’s spokesperson, in a statement, said the celebration was intended to remember IPOB members who died in “the fight for freedom”.

IPOB is a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria.

The separatist group consequently directed all schools, government, offices, private offices, banks, transport unions, market unions and private individuals to shut down their operations and observe the sit-at-home order in honour of slain Biafrans.

But authorities of security agencies across the South-east vowed to resist the IPOB’s plan to enforce the illegal action.

Like the security agencies, the Enugu State Government had also rejected the illegal order by the separatist group, which earlier called for the postponement of the senior school examination organisation by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

WAEC had fixed 30 May for its general mathematics examination in the state and across the region.

The Enugu State Government rejected the sit-at-home order and said the IPOB’s declaration was unacceptable given that the illegal action had affected the socio-economic lives of South-east residents.

The government stressed that it had put security agencies on red alert to ensure the security of lives and property and deal with IPOB members who try to enforce illegal order to scuttle the examination.

PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that security operatives clashed with suspected IPOB members across the region during a controversial sit-at-home order on 30 May.

The development caused tension in the South-east, raising concerns that the sit-at-home might stay longer than expected in the region.

Killing of soldiers in Abia

It was a tragic day on Thursday when some gunmen attacked and killed five soldiers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about 15, attacked the soldiers at about 8: 00 a.m. at a military checkpoint in Obikabia Junction in the commercial city.

The gunmen were said to be enforcing a sit-at-home order declared by IPOB across the South-east to mark the annual Biafra Day celebration.

Some video clips showing the masked gunmen during the attack on the soldiers circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms.

In one of the clips, some armed men, dressed in black attire, were seen firing sporadic gunshots around the junction.

In its first reaction, the Nigerian army vowed to retaliate the killing of the soldiers by the suspected IPOB members.

The killing of the soldiers has elicited condemnations from various quarters.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was among the first to condemn the attack. Mr Uzodinma asked security agencies to track down those who killed the soldiers in the state.

President Bola Tinubu also joined in condemning the attack.

Mr Tinubu vowed that his administration would “come down heavily” on those responsible for the killing of the soldiers.

On his part, a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said with the killing of the soldiers, it is now time for a political solution to be explored for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

The former vice-president said this would ensure that criminals in the South-east were separated from “legitimate agitators”

He condemned the killing of the soldiers and said the identities of the gunmen hiding under the cover of Biafra agitation to carry out attacks must be unmasked.

The Abia State Government later announced that they have placed a N25 million bounty on killers of the five soldiers in Abia State.

The government also promised to “take up the responsibility of supporting the families of the slain soldiers,” which include the “payment of regular st inipends to their spouses, and the education of their children to university level.”

Barely 24 hours after the killing of the soldiers, residents of the Aba Area accused the Nigerian army of harassing and arresting them.

The army would later say those arrested had been released.

Hunters bust kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest – Official

On Saturday, we brought the cheering story of how Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, Anambra Command, busted a kidnappers’ den in Anam forest, Anambra-West Local Government Area of the state.

John Metchie, the deputy commander-general, Technical Services, of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, who announced this on Friday said vehicle and other items recovered from the kidnappers had been handed over to the police for further action.

Mr Metchie added that the hunters were still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers who abandoned the vehicle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

