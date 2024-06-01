There is tension in Abia State as soldiers arrested many residents and assaulted others in what appears a revenge act.

This is happening days after gunmen killed five soldiers in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how masked gunmen, on Thursday morning, attacked and killed the soldiers in Obikabia Junction in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The gunmen, who also burnt the soldiers’ patrol truck, were said to be enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-east to mark their Biafra Day which is celebrated annually in the region.

The Nigerian military later vowed to retaliate the killing of the soldiers by the suspected IPOB members.

Arbitrary arrests

A medical doctor, Rose Agwu, on Friday, accused soldiers in the state of arresting her 15-year-old brother and her sister.

Ms Agwu, who resides near Obikabia Junction where the Thursday attack happened, claimed the soldiers broke into her home on Friday morning and arrested her siblings.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Around 5 a.m. in the morning, the Nigerian army invaded my house, broke the gate and our door, and took my 15-year-old brother and my sister, who had just come home, away, leaving only my aged father.

“Till now, they have not been released. We are still trying to locate them. Please help us ask the Nigerian army the logical reason behind this and how they can account for all the people they took and their plans for them,” she said in a series of posts on her X handle.

The medical doctor did not mention the names of the arrested siblings.

However, PREMIUM TIMES identified the two arrested siblings as Solomon and Rejoice.

Video clip

A video clip which showed some residents being forced into waiting military vans has been circulating on social media.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, several residents, mainly young women, were seen being asked by soldiers to enter the van.

Besides the van, several other residents, mostly young men, were seen sitting on the ground while some soldiers appeared to be interrogating them.

It is not clear if the young men were later arrested by the soldiers.

Harassment

Apart from the arrests, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that soldiers have been harassing many residents of the state since Friday.

“They (soldiers) are harassing everybody even around Osisioma Junction,” a resident of the area told this newspaper.

The resident, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted, said the show of force by the soldiers might be out of anger over the killing of their colleagues last Thursday.

“Even fighter jets have been flying around here. There’s serious tension here,” he added.

Businesses grounded

Another resident of the Aba Area of Abia State, Victor Akpuma, said the soldiers also prevented business people from opening their shops in major markets around the area.

“It was worse yesterday (Friday). In all the major markets around Aba, they (soldiers) came out and started shooting sporadically and asking everyone to go back to their houses. They said since we wanted to sit at home, we should continue sitting at home,” Mr Akpuma said.

Army speaks

When contacted on Saturday night, the spokesperson of the 14 Brigade of the Nigeria army in Ohafia, Abia State, Innocent Omale, confirmed the arrest of some residents.

Mr Omale, a lieutenant, however, said those arrested, including Ms Agwu’s siblings, have since been released.

“Everybody that was arrested or picked (by soldiers) yesterday (Friday) has been released,” he said.

Ms Agwu has also confirmed that her siblings have been released.

On the sporadic shootings and harassment of residents, a military official said the killing of the army personnel was painful enough to push soldiers to halt movements and business activities in the area.

The official, who asked not to be named because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, claimed some residents of the area appeared to be supporting those who killed the soldiers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

