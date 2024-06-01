A driver hit and killed a female pedestrian along the Awka-Onitsha Expressway in Anambra State on Friday night, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state.
Adeoye Irelewuyi, the commander of the FRSC in Anambra, told reporters on Saturday in Awka, that the driver fled the scene after the incident.
Mr Irelewuyi said that the likely cause of the accident was speeding.
He said that the crash involved an unidentified driver of a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with no registration number, en route to Upper Iweke, Onitsha.
“According to eyewitness reports, the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, rammed into a pedestrian female adult and zoomed off.
“FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene and took the victim to Toronto Mortuary after the doctor confirmed her death,” he said.
While condoling with the family of the dead, Mr Irelewuyi cautioned motorists on speeding, especially during the rainy season.
He urged them to ensure they keep to specified speed limits.
