The Defence Headquarters has vowed to retaliate against the killing of soldiers by gunmen in Abia State, Nigeria’s south-east.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how masked gunmen, on Thursday morning, attacked and killed soldiers in Obikabia Junction in Aba, the commercial hub of the Abia State.

The gunmen, who also burnt the soldiers’ patrol truck, were said to be enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-east to mark their Biafra Day, which is celebrated annually in the region.

IPOB is a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, said the Nigerian military needed to carry out reprisals against IPOB members for killing the soldiers.

“Accordingly, it is imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat,” Mr Buba, a major general, said.

Number of soldiers killed

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that four soldiers were killed during the attack, while one other soldier was seriously injured.

But Mr Buba confirmed that five soldiers were killed in the attack.

The media director said the soldiers were among the troops of Udo Ka deployed at the junction in Obingwa Local Government Area, near Aba.

He said they were helping to ensure peace in the area and protect residents of the area before suspected IPOB members and their armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network, launched a surprise attack against the soldiers.

He added that some of the hoodlums stormed the area in three tinted Prado Toyota SUVs while other members of the group from the area teamed up with them to attack the soldiers.

“The attack sadly took the lives of five personnel of the armed forces (who were) killed in action. The armed forces mourn the death of these troops as every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss,” he said.

“Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing concerning the attack.”

Do residents support IPOB members?

Mr Buba suggested that some residents, rather than support the security operatives, appear to offer support to IPOB members in their attacks on security forces.

“Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible.

“The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired,” he said.

The deadly attack on the Nigerian troops is similar to a recent one in a community in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, where 16 soldiers, including a commanding officer and two majors, were ambushed and savagely murdered by local residents.

