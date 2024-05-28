The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, have sanctioned an officer seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in Owerri, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The extortion

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, identified the officer as Isong Osudueh, an inspector attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit of the State Police Command.

The police spokesperson said Mr Osudueh was filmed extorting motorists along Owerri-Onitsha Express Road in the state.

He did not, however, mention when the incident happened.

Sanction

Mr Okoye said Mr Osudueh was

recommended for a reduction in rank after the necessary orderly room proceedings against him “for exhibiting such a shameful and unprofessional act.”

The spokesperson said apart from Mr Osudueh, the supervisory officer, whose name was not disclosed, has been issued an official query for lack of supervision.

“The disciplinary actions taken against the erring officer underscore the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity among its personnel, while effectively discharging its lawful duties and entrenching public trust and confidence,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aboki Danjuma, has condemned the alleged extortion of motorists by the officer, Mr Okoye said.

Mr Danjuma reiterated that the police command under his watch will not condone any act of extortion or misconduct by its personnel.

The police commissioner warned that any supervisory officer who fails to carry out his duties will be “severely sanctioned.”

He urged residents of Imo State to continue to support the police and other security agencies with “timely and actionable information” to aid in the fight against crimes in the state.

Not the first time

Cases of police assault and extortion against Nigerians are not new.

In October 2020, Nigerian youth protested against police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct SARS, formerly a police unit.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality and extortion have persisted across the country.

For instance, the commissioner of police in Delta State, in February, removed a Divisional Crimes Officer in Abraka Division for alleged extortion of over N2 million from residents of the state.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES, within the same period, reported the detention of some officers at the Force headquarters in Abuja over an alleged extortion of N30.3 million from a Nigerian.

In April 2023, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in the Emohua area of Rivers State was demoted.

The Emohua incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give a N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youth in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

