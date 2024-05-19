At least 15 people were killed and several others injured when a truck crashed into four mini-buses in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Imo State University Junction, otherwise known as IMSU Junction.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the truck appeared to have suffered brake failure.

“We believe that the truck had brake failure and crashed into some minibuses that usually load at the junction,” Chinedu Opara, a witness, said.

Another witness, Chika Nwosu, said the truck was driving against traffic and eventually crashed into the buses.

“The four minibuses had nine passengers each. More than 15 people died on the spot. Some were rushed to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri,” Ms Nwosu said.

Chidiebube Okeoma, a journalist based in the state, shared several video clips of the incident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In some of the clips, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, several persons were crying over the loss of their family members.

“Imo State Government should ban heavy duty or articulated vehicles from plying roads in the state capital during the day,” Mr Okeoma said.

He said he helped to convey several victims to different hospitals, but some of them died.

An unidentified resident was seen in the clip lamenting that some private hospitals were unable to treat accident victims conveyed to their facilities, which he said caused many to die.

“This FMC is very far from the accident scene. Meanwhile, the private hospitals are very close to the scene. Yet, they would not treat victims. Always referring people to FMC,” he said.

Police speak

When contacted on Sunday morning, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said what happened was that the speeding truck veered off the road and headed to the pedestrian area, crushing occupants of the minibuses and pedestrians.

The spokesperson said upon the receipt of the information about the incident, a police traffic team and other patrol teams were deployed to the area to assist in taking victims to hospitals.

“Unfortunately, on arriving at the hospital, six persons were confirmed dead by medical doctors,” he said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Mr Okoye said the driver of the truck had been arrested over the incident.

The latest incident occurred exactly one month after at least five people were killed in an accident along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Owerri.

The accident happened when a luxurious bus, conveying members of the Lord’s Chosen Church, collided with a Tipper vehicle in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

