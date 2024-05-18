The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two male suspects over alleged armed robbery in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the suspects as 18-year-old Favour Akabue and 19-year-old Chiemezie Obayi – both residents of Trans Ekulu Area in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe said the police received a tip-off that the suspects allegedly used toy guns to snatch a Honda car from an unidentified male victim around 5:05 a.m. on 3 May in Amaetiti-Akwu, Achi Community in Oji-River Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspects also allegedly robbed the victim of his money, mobile phone, and other valuables during the attack.

But he said upon the receipt of the tip-off, police operatives serving in Oji-River Police Division in collaboration with members of a Neighbourhood Watch Group, gave the suspects “a hot chase” and arrested them at about 5:20 a.m. on the same day.

Mr Ndukwe said the police operatives consequently recovered the snatched car from the hoodlums.

The police spokesperson added that two imitation revolver pistols, a syringe containing a liquid substance suspected to be acid, and other exhibits were also recovered from the suspects.

He did not specifically confirm if the stolen valuables were equally recovered.

More arrest

Mr Ndukwe said in a separate operation on 7 May, police detectives serving in Awkunanaw Police Division arrested another armed robbery suspect, David Ogah Bassey, 31, popularly known as Onye army.

The police spokesperson said the suspect’s arrest followed the receipt of a report from a tricyclist that a gang of three armed robbers, at about 10 p.m. on 6 May, robbed him of his valuables.

The tricyclist, according to the statement, alleged that the suspects diverted and robbed him of his undisclosed amount of money, mobile phone, and other valuables while conveying them to Garriki, Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon leading the detectives to the scene of the incident, the suspect sighted them and attempted to escape before he was caught, and the firearm was recovered from him,” he said, adding that other members of the criminal gang escaped.

“The victim was able to identify the suspect as one of the same armed gang members that robbed him the previous night,” Mr Ndukwe said.

One locally fabricated beretta-like pistol was recovered from the arrested suspect, the police spokesperson said.

He said all the arrested suspects will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.

