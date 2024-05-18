Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has tackled the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, for alleging that the state government was operating anti-workers policies.

In a letter on Wednesday, the NLC and Trade Union Congress issued a seven-day strike notice to Mr Soludo over his alleged refusal to implement the 2019 minimum wage of N30,000.

The labour unions also alleged unresolved contributory pension deductions by the Anambra State Government and the cessation of an N12,000 special palliative allowance for workers in the state.

Again, Mr Ajaero, while appearing as a guest on AIT, repeated the alleged anti-workers policies claim and further accused Mr Soludo of inciting other state governors against the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage proposed by the NLC.

Soludo reacts

But reacting through a statement on Friday night by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, Mr Soludo denied the allegations.

“At no time did Governor Soludo incite or influence other state governors against paying the proposed N70, 000 minimum wage. Instead, he has always been sensitive to the welfare of workers. Even as the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he was quite responsive to staff wellbeing,” the statement reads in part.

The governor claimed that he has been paying salaries, pensions and gratuities to workers promptly in the state since assumption of office.

“In response to alleviating the pains of the fuel subsidy removal, the state government last year provided an additional N12, 000 monthly allowance to state workers for four months, from September to December 2023,” he said, without giving reason for stopping the initiative.

Mr Soludo, however, assured that his administration would address all issues raised by the NLC.

“Efforts are already underway to resolve the issue of contributory pension deductions while the agreed 2019 National Minimum Wage of N30, 000 is already being paid,” he said.

The governor said the state government was “open to meaningful dialogue and collaboration with the NLC” to resolve workers’ concerns amicably.”

“We assure the NLC and all Anambra State workers that their demands and issues are being diligently addressed,” he added.

He said although he had yet to receive the notice of the proposed strike by the Labour unions in the state, the proposed industrial action was unnecessary and should be reversed.

“The proposed strike is unnecessary and counterproductive at this juncture, as it might seem like the NLC leadership is being politically influenced by desperate external actors to orchestrate an artificial industrial crisis in Anambra State,” he stated.

