Two members of the Abia House of Assembly have defected to the Labour Party (LP) from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The members- Iheanacho Nwogu and Fine Ahuama- announced their defection to the LP during a plenary on Tuesday, Speaker of the Assembly Emmanuel Emeruwa said in a post on his X handle Tuesday night.

Mr Emeruwa, also a member of the LP, said Mr Nwogu, representing Osisioma North State Constituency, told the House that he was defecting to the LP because YPP expelled him from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The Speaker did not say why Mr Ahuama, who represents Osisioma South State Constituency, decided to switch to the LP.

How Abia Assembly stands now

Upon the inauguration of the Abia State Assembly on 14 June 2023, the PDP had the majority with 11 members. While the LP had ten members, the YPP had two members, and the APC had only one member.

However, the LP dropped to nine members after the Court of Appeal in Lagos in November 2023 nullified the election of Destiny Nwangwu of the LP.

The court declared Aaron Uzodike the winner of the 18 March 2023 House of Assembly election for Abia North State Constituency.

As a result, the PDP seats in the House increased to 12.

With the latest development, the LP has 11 members, while the PDP retains its majority position with 12 members.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that both the Speaker and the House have refused to inaugurate Mr Uzodike as a member of the assembly several months after the court ruling.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is a member of the LP. He won the 18 March 2023 governorship election on the platform of the party.

Defected lawmakers declare support for Gov Otti

Shortly after their defection, the lawmakers were received into the party by the state Governor Otti at Government House, Umuahia.

The lawmakers were led on the visit by the House Majority Leader, Uchenna Okoro, also a member of the LP representing Arochukwu State Constituency, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kazie Uko.

Speaking after being received by the governor, Messrs Nwogu and Ahuama said leaving their former party will enable them to support Mr Otti in deepening democracy at the grassroots for the benefit of their constituents.

Receiving the lawmakers into the LP, Mr Otti said the two former members of the YPP have always supported his administration since its inauguration, despite their political affiliation.

The governor argued that his administration has a different approach to governance, anchored on transparency, service and merit, as evident in the confirmation of a “non-Abian as a permanent secretary” in the Abia State Civil Service.

“One thing that I have assured members of the House of Assembly is that because we are running a transparent kind of leadership, we will never come to you with anything untoward. We don’t have anything to hide because we are working for our people,” he said.

Mr Otti urged the lawmakers to work hard to get Osisioma people into the party for greater democracy dividends.

“So, I want to welcome you on behalf of our great party. I want to reassure you that this step is going to be one of the best decisions you have made.

“Our party has something peculiar; there’s nothing different between the old and new members. You are going to enjoy the privilege every member is enjoying. The Labour Party provides a level playing field for everybody, so you’ve come to the right place,” he assured them.

