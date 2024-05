The Anambra State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a motion making compulsory the use of life jackets on waterways in the state.

This followed a motion moved at plenary under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Mr Ikenna Ofodeme, member representing Ekwusigo Constituency and Majority Leader.

Mr Ofodeme, while making his submission, said that many lives had been lost as a result of accidents on waterways due to passengers and operators of boats not using life jackets.

He said that the absence of regulations compelling use of life jackets posed a significant risk to the lives of passengers and operators of transportation on waterways.

“Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution stipulates that the protection of life and property remain the primary purpose of government.

“The safety of citizens utilising water transportation is of paramount importance too.

“Therefore, adequate provisions and distribution of certified life jackets be made to all maritime businesses with strict enforcement mechanisms to ensure proper usage by passengers and operators alike.

“There should also be public awareness to educate citizens on the importance of wearing life jackets during water transportation and the potential consequences of non-compliance,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Golden Iloh, representing Ihiala Constituency II, said that such regulations would prevent accidents, minimise casualties, and foster a culture of responsible water travel.

Also contributing to the debate, Mr Noble Igwe, representing Ogbaru Constituency l, said the motion was apt to save lives of residents and maritime business operators alike.

The Speaker of the House, Somtochukwu Udeze, said the safety of lives and property of the citizenry was paramount to the government.

“The state Assembly calls on the state Governor to direct the Commissioner for Transportation and other relevant agencies to compel the compulsory use of life jackets on all waterways in the state to ensure safety of lives,” he said.

(NAN)

