The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra State has remanded two reverend sisters of the Catholic Church in the state.

The reverend sisters, Angela Onyenachi Ibe, 42, and Jacinta Yvonne Chiemelie, 41, were, on Monday, arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, illegal dealings on children and fraudulent adoption.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the State Commissioner of Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Ikeanyionwu said the offences in counts one and two are punishable under sections 495(a) and 386 of the Criminal Code, CAP 36, Volume II,

The media aide added that the offences in count three and four are punishable under section 30(2)(b) of the Child’s Rights Law of Anambra State, 2004 and the Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991.

‘Not guilty’

At the hearing on Monday, the charge was read to the defendants, but they separately pleaded not guilty to the offences, according to the statement.

During a cross-examination, the defendants said they both hail from Imo State, and belong to a Catholic Congregation, known as the Saint Francis of Compassion, also based in Imo State.

They also said they were staff members and attendants at the Sam Damian Community Children’s and Old People’s Home, located at Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Bail application and remand

Mses Chiemelie and Ibe, through their defence counsel, applied for bail and prayed the court to grant them bail on the ground that they are reverend sisters of the Roman Catholic Church, and would “religiously” attend their trials whenever they are required to do so.

But, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, declined the bail application, describing the ground of bail application as “very weak and unknown to law.”

The chief magistrate consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka.

Ms Osakwe condemned the rising cases of illegal adoption and dealings with children in Anambra State.

She asked the police in the state to thoroughly search, arrest and prosecute all persons involved in the management of illegal Community Children’s and Old People’s Homes across the state.

The case was adjourned to 29 May and 26 June 2024 for a definite hearing.

