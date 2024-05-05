The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, say they have arrested seven suspected cultists terrorising residents of Awka, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested at about 10 p.m. on Friday.

How they were arrested

The police spokesperson said some police operatives from the Special Anti-Cult Squad were on patrol along UNIZIK Junction in the area on the fateful day.

He said that at the junction, the operatives intercepted a tricycle and arrested five male occupants of the tricycle, including its rider.

“Operatives in a bid to question them, the occupants took to their heels. While the others escaped, Chukwuemka Ozoekwe was arrested,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said Mr Ozoekwe later led the police operatives to their hideout where two other suspects – Chidozie Anagor, 18, and Chukwuemeka Oyeoka, 18 – were arrested.

“Also during the raid operation in their harbour, the operatives arrested Ebuka Okoye, 17, Olisa Obi, 19, Chidubem Nwakwu, 20, and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu,” he said.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of Vipers Cult Group. They are one of the gangs terrorising Awka metropolis recently.

“The suspects also confessed that they were on a mission to rob the road users of their phones and personal belongings before the arrest,” the police spokesperson added.

He said two fleeing suspects – Makuo Nwosu and a yet-to-be-identified male – were declared wanted by the police.

Commissioner speaks

Reacting, the Acting Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Fidelis Ogarabe, charged the operatives to sustain the fight against criminals in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Ogarabe, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of finance and administration, promised to repay residents of the state for their confidence in the police in the state.

The acting police commissioner directed that all the suspects should be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations.

Background

There have been cult-related attacks and killings in Awka, the Anambra State capital, in recent times.

Several persons were reported killed in cult-related attacks in the last two months in the state capital.

