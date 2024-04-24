Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kene Onwuemelie, to ensure the prosecution of police officers involved in the killing of a businessman in the state.

The businessman, Emmanuel Okocha, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, died on Friday in the state after a police operative shot him for allegedly refusing to give a bribe to a team of police operatives.

The late Okocha hailed from Abiriba, a community in Ohafia Local Government Area in the South-eastern state.

The operatives were reportedly from the Rapid Response Squad of the police command in the state.

They were said to have demanded a bribe from the victim despite having his complete vehicle documents and driver’s licence

This newspaper earlier reported that police authorities in Abia State Saturday arrested one of the police operatives, identified as Obagi Njok, a police corporal attached to the Abayi Police Division in the state.

Otti speaks

Reacting, Mr Otti expressed sadness over the incident and assured that the killing would not be swept under the carpet, according to a statement by the Secretary to State Government, Kenneth Kalu, on Wednesday.

The governor urged the police authorities in the state to ensure that one of the officers already arrested was investigated, sanctioned appropriately and charged to court if found culpable in the killing.

He commended communities in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state where the victim hailed from for “heeding to the appeal not to go on protest or take laws into their hands” out of anger for the death of their brother.

“The state government would like to reassure the citizens and residents of its commitment to protecting their lives and property at all times and enjoins everyone to go about their lawful businesses without fear or hindrance,” the statement said.

