A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ihedioha announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter addressed to the chairperson of the party in his Mbutu Ward in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The letter, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, was dated 23 April 2024.

The state chairperson of the PDP, the party’s national chairperson and the party’s Board of Trustees were copied in the letter.

‘Why I resigned from PDP’

Mr Ihedioha said in the letter that he had contributed his quota to the development of the party since its formation in 1998.

The former governor stressed that he expected that the party would “always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership” to the people of Nigeria despite not being the ruling party at the moment.

“Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly, no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party effective immediately,” he said in the letter.

He added that, despite his resignation from the PDP, he would always be available to assist the party in deepening democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He did not indicate which party he was defecting to or if he was going to join any other one soon after ditching the PDP.

Ihedioha at a glance

Mr Ihedioha served as the governor of Imo State under the PDP platform between 29 May 2019 and 14 January 2020 when the Supreme Court nullified his election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC, winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The former governor represented Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives under the PDP platform between 2003 and 2015.

He served as the Deputy Speaker of the House between 6 June 2011 and 6 June 2015 before briefly stepping in as acting speaker when the then substantive Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, was sworn in as the then-governor of Sokoto State.

Mr Ihedioha tried to make another attempt at the Imo State governorship seat by making moves to contest in the 11 November 2023 election, but would later make a surprise decision to withdraw from PDP primary election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

