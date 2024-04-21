The police in Abia State, south-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a police operative who allegedly shot dead an entrepreneur in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The businessman, Emmanuel Okocha, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, was shot dead on Friday in the state for allegedly refusing to give a bribe to some police operatives.

The late Okocha hailed from Abiriba, a community in Ohafia Local Government Area in the South-eastern state.

The operatives were reportedly from the Rapid Response Squad of the police in the state.

They were said to have demanded a bribe from the victim despite the victim having his complete vehicle documents and driver’s licence.

Police speak

In a statement on Saturday, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the development, saying the operative who allegedly killed the entrepreneur has been arrested.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, identified the operative as Obagi Njok, a police corporal attached to the Abayi Police Division in the state.

“The officer has been apprehended, and necessary disciplinary procedures have been initiated. Appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions will be effected soonest, and he will face the full course of appropriate administrative and legal consequences,” Ms Chinaka stated.

The police spokesperson said the family of the slain entrepreneur and community leaders would be carried along in the prosecution of the officer.

“The Abia State Police Command states without prevarication that the incident is unfortunate, and regrettable,” she said.

She said police authorities in the state have commiserated with the victim’s family and his loved ones.

“Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law. We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers,” she stated.

Not the first time

Cases of police brutality and killing of Nigerians are not new in the country.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

Six officers, for instance, were caught in a viral video, in April 2023 using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state later conducted an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers and punished them.

About the same period, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in Emouha, Rivers State, was demoted.

The Emouha incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give a N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

