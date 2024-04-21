President Bola Tinubu has described the former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, as a true son of the soil who fought for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu made the remarks as Mr Ezeife’s remains were laid to rest on Saturday in his Igbo-Ukwu country home, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eminent Nigerians who attended the funeral service took turns to pay tribute to the late Ezeife.

Mr Tinubu, represented by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said Mr Ezeife died at the time Nigerian needed his development ideas the most.

“Dr Ezeife’s outstanding public service career left indelible marks on the sands of time.

“He had a towering influence as a former federal permanent secretary as well as an outstanding leadership credentials in Nigeria’s political landscape,” he said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed, the president encouraged his loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.

Also, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State described Mr Ezeife as a true Nigerian, a patriot and a mentor with unique knowledge and experience.

In attendance at the ceremony were the former governors of Anambra, Peter Obi and Chris Ngige; Uche Ekwunife, Victor Umeh, Ben Ndi-Obi. traditional rulers, among others.

Mr Ezeife, who governed Anambra from January 1992 to November 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), died on 14 December, 2023 at 85 years.

A thanksgiving service will conclude the ceremonies at the Salvation Army Church, Igbo-Ukwu, on Sunday by 9.00 a.m.

(NAN)

